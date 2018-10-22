2. Pederson got too conservative. Whatever happened to "Big Balls Doug?" The Eagles, up, 10-0, had the ball at their own 4 with two minutes and ten seconds left before the half. Pederson ran three straight times and didn't call a timeout until Wendell Smallwood picked up the first down with a 2-yard run with 1:10 left. Why not go for the jugular? He called a screen on the next play and Smallwood picked up 51 yards, but a Brandon Brooks hold brought it back. Still, with a minute left, Wentz threw short on first down and on second down the Eagles ran the clock out with another rush. Remember the Pederson who had Nick Foles throwing downfield with 29 seconds before the half in the NFC championship? I noticed on social media that there were some complaints about Pederson's run-pass imbalance down the stretch. I didn't find much to gripe about. If anything, I thought that he was too timid with RPOs and short designed reads to Nelson Agholor. Wentz had completed 23 of 27 passes for 281 yards for an average of 10.4 yards per attempt through three quarters. Zach Ertz and Alshon Jeffery had caught 13 of 15 targets, most of them down the field. And then on the Eagles' first two drives of the fourth quarter, after the Panthers had scored touchdowns, the pass plays went (on the official score sheet): "Pass short right, pass short right, pass short right, pass short left, sack, pass short left, punt, pass short left, pass short left, pass incomplete deep right, punt." Pederson clearly wanted to keep the clock moving with his short passing game. It wasn't like Smallwood (8 carries for 24 yards), Corey Clement (8 for 6) and Josh Adams (4 for 17) were killing it on the ground. The Eagles were only up 11 points with just over 10 minutes to go on the first drive, and up three points with a little over four minutes left on the second. Throw downfield. Go for the kill.