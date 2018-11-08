Wentz's passer rating of 109.6 ranks sixth among quarterbacks with at least six starts. That's 7.7 points better than his passer rating in 2017, when he was the MVP favorite until he blew out his left knee and ended his season in Game 13. He has thrown 13 touchdowns and two interceptions, the second-best six-game ratio of his young career; he was 18/2 from Games 6 to 13 last season. He has been this good despite missing the first two games of the season after no preseason and little training camp. He has done this while wearing a heavy brace on his knee. He has done this despite losing his No. 2 receiver, Mike Wallace, and his top two running backs, Darren Sproles and Jay Ajayi, to injuries. He has done this behind an injured, mediocre offensive line.