It certainly wasn't the prettiest win the Eagles ever have had. The defense, playing with a bunch of guys in the secondary who weren't even on the team a few week ago, gave up 346 yards and 15 first downs in the first half before battening the hatches. The offense converted just three of 11 third-down opportunities. But they found a way to win a game they had to have to keep their playoff hopes alive. For now, that's really all that matters.