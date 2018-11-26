Wentz hasn't exactly carried his team on some long, game-winning surge, a la elite quarterbacks. But reminders that he's young, and less than a year from suffering ACL and LCL tears in his left knee are still needed. The fourth-quarter shot to his knee – "Kind of spooked me a little bit," Wentz said. – was one. Last week's loss to the Saints in which he tossed three interceptions was another.