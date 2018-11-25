The Eagles beat the Giants 25-22 to move to 5-6 on the season.
Here are the highlights and lowlights:
UP — The rookie has taken over as the lead running back and delivered in a ground-and-pound game — at least by Eagles standards — with 22 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown. Adams' old-school, patient running provided several plus totes.
UP — Jenkins popped off about the "demeanor" of the Eagles defense after the blowout loss to the Saints. Did his message resonate in the locker room? That remains to be seen. But the Eagles safety helped turn Sunday's game with an interception before the half.
DOWN — The Eagles earned an assist from the Giants coach in their comeback. Shurmur inexplicably targeted his receivers on only 20 of Eli Manning's 37 passes. With the injury-riddled Eagles scraping the bottom at cornerback, Odell Beckham Jr. should have seen as many targets himself. He saw only nine.
UP — The Eagles kicker delivered another game-winning field goal against the Giants. It wasn't as dramatic as the 61-yarder he booted last year, but 43 yards is no gimme and Elliott split the uprights.
DOWN — The Giants were cruising. They were ahead, 19-11, and threatening to at least add another three points before the break. But Manning tossed an ill-advised pass up for grabs and was picked off by Jenkins. Take. The. Three. Points. And the Eagles said, "Thanks, Eli, for the memories."
UP — It wasn't a spectacular performance. But the Eagles didn't need their quarterback to be superhuman. Wentz made the throws he needed to make, didn't turn the ball over for the first time this season, and drove the offense — with help from the ground game — to a game-winning score for the first time this season.
UP — He didn't see a single pass come his way — until the end. Agholor has been quiet the last two weeks as the Eagles try to implement Golden Tate into the offense. But his fourth-and-1 catch was huge and set up Elliott's game winner.
SIDEWAYS — The Eagles have still scored only twice on their first possession and have only 21 first-quarter points all season. Pederson is still timid and probably should have rolled the dice a few times in the first half. But he was dialed in after the half and successfully stuck with the ground game.
UP — The big guys up front love to run-block and were paid off handsomely with a 29-31 run-pass ratio. Having balance can be overrated, especially in today's NFL. You pass to get ahead. But the Eagles O-line was winning the battle up front, and Pederson took advantage.
DOWN — He saw more action with middle linebacker Jordan Hicks sidelined. The Giants attacked Gerry both on the ground and through the air and he looked lost at times.
SIDEWAYS — It wasn't always pretty. And Sullivan didn't even make it to the finish line. But the practice-squad cornerbacks made enough plays and covered long enough to force Manning to hold the ball for an extra beat down the stretch.
UP — He's had a rough sophomore season. But Clement, as Adams' third-down complement, rebounded with a multifaceted outing. He ran well, caught productive screens, and picked up a few blitzes.