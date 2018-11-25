The second quarter didn't start much better either, when the Giants kicked a field goal to take a 12-0 lead. The Eagles used a 32-yard rush by Corey Clement to get near field-goal range, but Wentz kept the ball on a third-and-2 from the Giants' 23-yard line and was stopped for a one-yard loss, leaving Pederson to send his field goal unit onto the field just to get points.