The offensive line has not played to last year's standard, partly because someone always seems to be coming out with an injury – even on Sunday, Brooks missed several plays after someone fell across his ankle. But the o-line is one of very few position groupings that hasn't suffered a significant season-ending mishap. To carve out enough wins to make the playoffs, the Eagles are probably going to need to control the ball the way they did in the second half against the Giants, who ran just 21 plays after halftime, vs. 36 in the first two quarters.