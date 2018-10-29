"On my way home from high school, my father (a cop at the time) called to say he was working security detail inside the ballpark that night, and that he was taking me with him," Skip, from Northeast Philadelphia, wrote to tell us. "I entered the ballpark with the group of police, remained adequately inconspicuous until the gates opened, then parked myself behind a lower-level section near home plate for about three hours before the game resumed. I watched and celebrated with people I'd never seen before, or since, but in the moment we were all best friends. When Manuel took to the mic after the game, the roar of 'CHAR-LEE! CHAR-LEE!' is the loudest ovation I've ever heard. Ten years later, it's still unbelievable."