Over much of the last year — perhaps as a way to protect the former No. 1 pick — everyone involved went along with the idea that a shoulder injury was the cause of Fultz's shooting woes. The Sixers sent Fultz to several prominent doctors, but none of them found anything to prevent him from making shots. Sources have long said that Fultz's shooting woes were mental, that he had the yips and the shoulder injury was not a factor.