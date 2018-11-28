Fultz, a second-year guard, is in New York seeing several specialists. This comes after his agent and lawyer, Raymond Brothers, informed the Sixers last week that Fultz, who had played 19 games this season with 15 starts, would not practice or play until he saw a shoulder specialist. The Athletic reported that Fultz is dealing with a right wrist injury in addition to the shoulder ailment. According to that report, sources also said Fultz would prefer a fresh start with another team. Later, Brothers denied the report.