Regardless of what the Phillies do this offseason, one of their main objectives moving forward should be having enough money to sign Mike Trout if and when the situation presents itself. Angels GM Billy Eppler made it clear that he has no plans of dealing Trout this offseason, but the likelihood of that happening become much greater if Los Angeles misses the playoffs for a fifth straight year in 2019. At that point, Trout might insist on leaving, and the Phillies would undoubtedly be one of his desired landing spots. That's why it would be foolish for the Phillies to go after both Harper and Machado now.