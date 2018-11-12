As Sunday reaffirmed, though, the Eagles of 2018 never had that kind of time, and they certainly don't now. They were not 7-1 ahead of this matchup against the Cowboys. They were 4-4, a game-and-a-half behind the first-place Washington Redskins, who earlier Sunday had beaten the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 16-3, to up their record to 6-3. The manner in which the Redskins attained that record — they've sort of staggered their way to the top of the division, with some ugly losses along the journey — doesn't matter. The weaknesses that the Redskins have shown all season, their obvious vulnerability, didn't matter. What matters is the ground that the Eagles had to make up. They had plenty, and now they have more. Probably too much, regardless of how well Tate plays for them.