Safe to say Sunday didn't go exactly the way Eagles fans were hoping it would.
Coming off the bye week, there's nothing fans wanted to see more than a thorough beat-down of a hapless Cowboys team that, if things keep going the way they are, might be in a market for a new coach.
Sunday marked the Eagles' debut of Golden Tate, who shared his excitement on social media before the game.
Tate saw some time as punt returner for a team that was a little short-handed after Darren Sproles was ruled out once more due to a hamstring injury. Tate entered the game with 92 career punt returns.
Eagles fans were likely hoping Tate was the future of the Eagles offense, but that didn't happen on Sunday.
Speaking of the future: In attendance at the Linc was Carter Hart, the Flyers' goalie-of-the-future.
Hart, 20, could be one of the best goaltenders in the NHL someday. But for now, he's learning the ins and outs with the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms. And, he's learning how to become an Eagles fan by experiencing a game in person.
Also in attendance on Sunday was President George W. Bush and former first lady Barbara. Bush — a Texan, of course — was on field for the ceremonial coin flip.
The Bushes were in town to receive the Liberty Medal at the National Constitution Center.
The celebration, with former vice president Joe Biden also in town giving a speech at the event, wasn't without controversy — protesters gathered outside the venue during the event, which was held on Veterans Day.
The actual game started off slow for both teams. With the Cowboys up by just a field goal in the second quarter and the Eagles trying to move the chains on fourth-and-1, Jaylon Smith made a big-time stop. He joined a number of NFL players who "threw up the X" to honor Dez Bryant.
Bryant, the ex-Cowboys and brand-new Saints receiver, was set to face the Eagles next week in New Orleans. Instead, he's out with a torn ACL.
How the box score read after the first quarter: Punt, punt, interception, field goal, punt.
We weren't kidding that it wasn't pretty. One thoughtful theory …
At the half, with the Eagles down 13-3, boos rained down on the Birds as they headed for the locker room.
On social media, fans were ready to lay the blame on Doug Pederson. (It's easy to forget Pederson just led Philly to its first Super Bowl title, I guess.)
>> JEFF McLANE: Doug Pederson is blowing this season for the Super Bowl champs
The second half started with some juice courtesy of Michael Bennett (and his super-tiny shoulder pads), who viciously took down Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
Just five seconds into the third quarter, things were looking good. After Jake Elliott kicked in another field goal, Zach Ertz scored the Eagles' first touchdown of the game.
And the TD was marked by a fitting celebration for Veterans Day.
Ertz also had a fourth-quarter touchdown catch — he, in fact, was one of the only Eagles to make fantasy players happy on Sunday as he was the only Philly player to score a TD.
He made history with the catch, which was his 70th of the season. According to ESPN, he has the most receptions by a tight end in a team's first nine games of a season (previous record was held by former Cowboy Jason Witten).
Another touchdown, another great celebration —
— but this touchdown was too little, too late. Carson Wentz and Co. couldn't engineer a late comeback and the Eagles lost 27-20.
