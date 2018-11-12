I know a lot of fans are starting to turn the page on the season. Can't really blame them. The Eagles have been given the benefit of the doubt for most of the season. They earned some, at least based on last year's success. But the days of comparing 2018 to 2017 should be over. Kaput. The 2018 Eagles just aren't very good. They have a losing mark, and we know what Bill Parcells once said about the reality of a team's record. Anything's possible, but the 2018 Eagles have a definition-of-insanity feel about them. They keep doing the same thing over again, and in some weeks, they've managed to squeak by, but mostly the results haven't changed.