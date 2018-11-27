Before Hextall became their GM, of course, the Flyers already had gone 39 years without winning a Stanley Cup. It's understandable if you're wondering why waiting a few more seasons for a championship had become too great a burden for the franchise to bear. The answer is simple. Until Hextall took over their operations, the Flyers had generally gone about business in this manner: Trade everybody for everything, and if that doesn't work, try it again. Despite Scott's and Holmgren's belief that Hextall could make changes to improve the team in the here and now, Hextall was recalcitrant in his refusal to sacrifice prospects or young players to that end.