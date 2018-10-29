Following a mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh that claimed the lives of 11 congregants, it's unclear if President Trump will travel to the city to visit victims and mourning families.
Ahead of a political rally he held in southern Illinois on Saturday night, just hours after what is believed to be the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the history of the United States, Trump told reporters he planned to travel to Pittsburgh, but did not offer details.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.
While most presidents have postponed political events in the wake of national tragedies (former President Barack Obama canceled a rally and traveled to Colorado following the deadly mass shooting in an Aurora movie theater in 2012), Trump has shown no sign of canceling rallies scheduled over the next week ahead of the midterm elections in at least eight states. None are currently scheduled for Pennsylvania.
"This evil anti-Semitic attack is an assault on all of us. It's an assault on humanity. It will require all of us working together to extract the hateful poison of anti-Semitism from the world," Trump said during the rally Saturday night. "The scourge of anti-Semitism cannot be ignored, cannot be tolerated and cannot be allowed to continue."
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto told Meet the Press host Chuck Todd on Sunday that he had a cordial conversation with Trump in the wake of the shooting, but was noncommittal on whether he wanted the president to attend any vigils or other events in the city.
"That's really up to the families and whether they would want the president to be here," Peduto said, noting that Tree of Life is a conservative synagogue, and families typically hold funerals quickly. Brothers David and Cecil Rosenthal, two of the congregants killed in Saturday's shooting, will be buried Tuesday.
Two leaders at the Tree of Life Synagogue, appearing in separate interviews on CNN Monday morning, were split on whether they would welcome Trump to Pittsburgh as families mourn.
"I do not welcome this president to my city," said Lynnette Lederman, Tree of Life's former president. "He is the purveyor of hate speech. The hypocritical words that come from him tell me nothing."
Lederman said the city benefits from strong local leadership from individuals who believe "not just Jewish values, but believe in values. And those are not the values of this president. And I do not welcome him to Pittsburgh."
Moments later, Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, who was leading the service when the gunman opened fire on Saturday, told CNN he believed the president of the country should always be welcome.
"I don't really foist blame upon any person. Hate does not know religion, race, creed, political party — it's not a political issue in any shape or form," Myers said. "I'm a citizen. He's my president. He is certainly welcome."
More than 26,000 people have signed an open letter written by 11 Jewish leaders of the Pittsburgh affiliate of Bend the Arc, a progressive organization focused on social justice, demanding Trump fully denounce white nationalism and stop targeting immigrants and minorities before he could be welcomed in their city.
"For the past three years your words and your policies have emboldened a growing white nationalist movement," the Jewish leaders wrote. "You yourself called the murderer evil, but yesterday's violence is the direct culmination of your influence."
Trump was widely criticized when he initially failed to condemn white nationalism and the Klu Klux Klan after a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., last year where attendees chanted, "Jews will not replace us." Instead, Trump told reporters there was "blame on both sides," noting there were "bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides."