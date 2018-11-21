"It's a simple question but it's probably a complicated answer, because it's not just one thing. It's not just one person. It's all of us," Groh said. "I said this last week: We all have to do better, and that's down in and down out. Until that happens, we're going to see inconsistency of performance. But you see when we're really rolling, like we had one drive the other day, we have been able to put two or three good drives together a game, but we haven't been able to sustain that consistency of performance. We know that that's what we're searching for and that's what we're working for. "