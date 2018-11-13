It's a fair question, but what changes are you looking for them to make? If you expect staff changes, it's not going to happen right now. That will be evaluated after the season, but the Eagles thought they were contenders going into the Dallas game. They had hoped they were turning the season around. As for lineup changes, they've made some this year — you saw the change at left guard, and injuries have forced the Eagles to make adjustments (Avonte Maddox going to safety, for example). They've adjusted playing time at different positions, including running back. But the reality is at this point of the year, this is their roster. The biggest changes they can make are what plays they're calling and perhaps how they structure practice. The challenge there is the Eagles had a formula that won the Super Bowl. It's hard to deviate from what worked. But the lack of early-game scoring should make them take a long look at their offensive script to begin games.