The key, of course, is Carson Wentz. The reason franchise quarterbacks are so coveted is that they can lift teams. The Eagles played a complete game on Thursday — all three phases had a role in the win — but Wentz was a difference-maker. His first touchdown pass was a game-changing play. It might be a season-changing play, if the Eagles go on a run from here. (For more on Wentz's performance, check out Jeff McLane's story.) The defense forced a turnover to give the Eagles momentum. But the offense, which scored only seven first-quarter points in the first four games, faced a third-and-long. If they went three and out, it would have seemed like the same problems on a different night. Except Wentz bought time and threw a touchdown across his body to Alshon Jeffery. You can argue that a quarterback shouldn't throw across his body. Then again, there aren't many quarterbacks like Wentz. (What did the coaches say to him? "Nothing," Wentz said. " 'Good play.' ")