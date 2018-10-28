On Sunday morning, the Eagles will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembly Stadium in London in the desire to turn their season around following losses in three of their last four games. While the game is airing across the country on the NFL Network, Eagles fans who aren't cable subscribers will be able to watch the game on 6ABC.
Because the NFL Network is only available to cable subscribers, the NFL requires that a simulcast of the game is syndicated on a broadcast television station within the local market of the teams that are playing, in this case Philadelphia and Jacksonville. According to an NFL source, the league opened up bidding rights on the game in the offseason to all the OTA broadcasters in town, and 6ABC ponied up the most attractive bid.
Though the game is airing 6ABC, it's just a simulcast of the NFL Network's feed, meaning fans will still be treated to a four-man booth that includes anchor Rich Eisen (who has never called an NFL game) and former Cowboys Hall of Famer Michael Irvin.
The last time 6ABC aired an Eagles game was on Christmas of last season, when the team defeated the Oakland Raiders 19-10 on ESPN's Monday Night Football. An earlier Monday Night Football game last season between the Eagles and the Redskins was simulcast on PHL17. ABC aired Monday Night Football for 36 straight seasons before moving to ESPN at the end of the 2005 season.
Here's everything you need to know to watch today's game:
When: Sunday, Oct. 28
Where: Wembley Stadium, London
Time: 9:30 a.m. kickoff
TV: 6ABC, NFL Network (Rich Eisen, Michael Irvin, Steve Mariucci, Kurt Warner, Melissa Stark, Peter Schrager)
Radio: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)
Spanish radio: La Mega, 105.7 FM (Rickie Ricardo, Gus Salazar)
Streaming: ABC app (within the Philadelphia market, requires cable authentication), FutboTV, NFL GamePass, YouTube (all require a subscription)
Mobile: NFL Mobile app and Yahoo Sports app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)
Referee: John Hussey
Media coverage
As with every game, staff writers Zach Berman, Jeff McLane, Les Bowen, and Paul Domowitch will be covering all the action live on Twitter. Our Eagles live blog, moderated by Marc Narducci will launch at 8:50 a.m. Notes and observations about the game will be at philly.com/eagles and in our Early Birds newsletter.
Eagles Pregame Live, hosted by Michael Barkann and featuring Seth Joyner, Ray Didinger and Barrett Brooks, will air live on NBC Sports Philadelphia at 8 a.m.. Ed Rendell, the former Pennsylvania governor and Daily News columnist, will join the crew for Eagles Postgame Live following the game. End Game, hosted by Marc Farzetta, will wrap up the day.
6ABC will broadcast a live pre-game special at 8 a.m. hosted by morning Action News anchor Matt O'Donnell and former Eagles offensive lineman Todd Herremans. Former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski will also join the special pre-game show live from London.
CBS3 will air CBS3 Sunday Kickoff at 8:30 a.m., featuring Don Bell, Lesley Van Arsdall and Pat Gallen.
FOX 29 will air Fox 29 Game Day Live at 8 a.m. hosted by Howard Eskin. Good Day Philadelphia's Jenn Frederick, who has been in London all week, we'll join Eskin on the show.
NBC10 will air Eagles Gameday Kickoff at 7 a.m. and Eagles GamePlan at 7:30 a.m. (features Eagles head coach Doug Pederson in studio examining the offense). Eagles Gameday Final will air on NBC10 following tonight's Sunday Night Football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints.
With the Eagles playing early, NFL fans in Philadelphia will have the opportunity to watch three games on local television.
At 1 p.m., fans will have their choice between the Cleveland Browns taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers on CBS (Ian Eagles and Dan Fouts calling the game) or an NFC East matchup between the Washington Redskins and the New York Giants on FOX (featuring Kenny Albert and the voice of Madden Charles Davis).
At 4:25 p.m., fans in Philadelphia can watch America's Game of the Week on FOX, featuring the Green Back Packers taking on the Los Angeles Rams. Due to Joe Buck's World Series responsibilities, Thom Brennaman will call the game alongside Troy Aikman.
• Paul Domowitch writes that offensive lineman Jason Peters, who tore his biceps two weeks ago, is playing through pain that would knock-out most players for the season.
• What happened to "Big Balls" Doug Pederson? Jeff McLane writes that the Eagles head coach is still aggressive at times, but his late-half decision-making has looked a lot like the cautious approach he criticized in his memoir.
• The Eagles' offense has struggled to produce at the level it did last year. Jeff McLane reviews the tape to find out why.
• The Jaguars have one of the NFL's best cornerbacks in Jalen Ramsey. Zach Berman thinks that even though Alshon Jeffery has been hot this season, the Eagles would be better served attacking the middle of the field on the Jaguars.
• After leading the league in rushing last season, the Jaguars are 23rd this season. Paul Domowitch writes that Carlos Hyde, acquired last week from the Cleveland Browns, will make his Jaguars debut against the Eagles in place of Leonard Fournette, who injured his hamstring back in Week 1.
Week 1: Thursday, Sept. 6
Eagles 18, Atlanta Falcons 12
Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 16
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27, Eagles 21
Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 23
Eagles 20, Indianapolis Colts 16
Week 4: Sunday, Sept. 30
Tennessee Titans 26, Eagles 23
Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 7
Vikings 23, Eagles 21
Week 6: Thursday, Oct. 11
Eagles 34, Giants 13
Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 21
Panthers 21, Eagles 17
Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 28
9:30 a.m. – Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars in London (NFL Network, 6ABC)
Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 4
Bye week
Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 11
8:20 p.m. – Dallas Cowboys at Eagles (NBC)
Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 18
1:00 p.m. – Eagles at New Orleans Saints (FOX)
Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 25
1:00 p.m. – New York Giants at Eagles (FOX 29)
Week 13: Monday, Dec. 3
8:15 p.m. – Washington Redskins at Eagles (ESPN)
Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 9
4:25 p.m. – Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (FOX)
Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 16
8:20 p.m. – Eagles at Los Angeles Rams (NBC)
Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 23
1:00 p.m. – Houston Texans at Eagles (CBS)
Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 30
1:00 p.m. – Eagles at Washington Redskins (FOX)