The Jaguars like to run the ball. That's not a secret. It's harder to do without Leonard Fournette, who's been out with a hamstring injury, and left tackle Cam Robinson, who is out with a knee injury. That's why the Jaguars rank No. 23 in the NFL in rushing offense one year after they had the top rushing offense in the NFL. They traded for Carlos Hyde last week, and Hyde fits the style that the Jaguars like. He'll require the Eagles' attention on Sunday. The Eagles had the No. 1 rushing defense last season and have the No. 1 rushing defense this season, so teams are having a hard team running against them. (Teams are finding it easier to pass on them, however.) But the Jaguars are not going to be a pass-happy team. If the Eagles can contain Jacksonville's ground attack, it'll be a good sign for the Eagles.