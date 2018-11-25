Granted, they have some work to do. The only thing this game showed us for sure was that the Eagles are not the division's biggest mess. That designation is now the sole and undisputed possession of a Giants team that needs a new quarterback, and perhaps a new play caller before they can begin the process of catching up to all who have passed them by over the last couple of seasons. That's not something that impatient Birds fans should overlook, regardless of how dysfunctional the team again looked for long stretches of this latest Sunday afternoon. They might not be clicking on all cylinders, but they are a coached by a man who looked markedly more in command than his counterpart on the visitor's sideline.