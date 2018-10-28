The Eagles got defensive tackle Haloti Ngata back after three games missed with a calf injury, and their defensive line turned in a solid game. Michael Bennett started at defensive end, with Derek Barnett on injured reserve. … Undrafted rookie corner Chandon Sullivan, up from the practice squad, made his NFL debut, playing on special teams. … Nelson Agholor's 39-yard catch was the longest gain of the game, by either team. … Rookie running back Josh Adams ran nine times for 61 yards, by far his best outing, but he also nearly gave the game away. On review, Adams' fumble with 6:38 remaining, at the Eagles' 35, was overturned because his rear end barely grazed the ground before the ball came out. … Rookie safety Avonte Maddox forced a fumble that led to a much-needed Eagles touchdown just before halftime.