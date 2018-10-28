LONDON — What's the verdict following the Eagles' 24-18 win over the Jaguars?
Jeff McLane runs through his up-down drill:
UP – Do the Eagles still win without Maddox's second-quarter forced fumble? Maybe. But for a defense that had previously forced only six turnovers, it was huge. The Jaguars were ahead, 6-3, and driving until Maddox dislodged the ball from receiver Keelan Cole. The Eagles scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive and never trailed again.
UP – Matthews 2.0 has had a lesser role. He's no longer the slot receiver and he isn't often the first read. But the veteran receiver has adjusted to the outside spot and had a big day — four catches for 93 yards — down the field.
UP – The quarterback fumbled and tossed an interception on the Eagles' first two possessions. It looked like one of those days. But Wentz never got down and rebounded. He spread the ball around to nine receivers — including himself on a deflection — while tossing three touchdowns and scrambling six times for 28 yards.
UP – The rookie running back had been the third wheel behind Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clement. But Adams got hot Sunday and Doug Pederson called his number nine times as he rushed for 61 yards. A late fumble would have flipped the script, but a review correctly overturned the call on the field.
UP – The cornerback isn't known for his tackling, but he leveled receiver D.J. Chark Jr. with one of biggest hits of the season. Darby is known for his cover skills, though, and gave up little on his side.
SIDEWAYS – It was a merry-go-round of bodies on the line. Center Jason Kelce left briefly. Right tackle Lane Johnson injured his knee and never returned. Left tackle Jason Peters was evaluated for a head injury and did come back. It wasn't always pretty, but the unit got the job done.
UP – Goedert is going to be a good NFL tight end. He saw only one pass, but he capitalized on his opportunity. He beat his man down the field, broke a tackle and scored a 32-yard touchdown that put the Eagles ahead for good.
DOWN – The cornerback must be graded with a curve. He was on the street just a few weeks ago and was tossed into the slot after Sidney Jones' hamstring injury. But McDougle couldn't cover a book on Sunday.
UP – The defensive coordinator didn't really hold himself accountable for his unit's meltdown last week. But he returned with a solid game plan, blitzed the heck out of the woeful Blake Bortles and helped the defense protect a fourth-quarter lead.
SIDEWAYS – Smallwood and Clement, overall, struggled on the ground (12 carries for 30 yards). And the former continued to have issues in blitz pickup. But Smallwood waltzed 36 yards into the end zone on a perfectly-executed screen, and he helped ice the game with a 10-yard bolt.
UP – The safety lost sneaky slot receiver Dede Westbrook on the Jaguars' only touchdown. But his blitzes helped lead to two sacks and he had a huge pass breakup that kept Jacksonville out of the end zone in the fourth quarter.
DOWN – The special-teams linebacker took a boneheaded unnecessary-roughness penalty on a second-quarter kickoff. Those types of mistakes cost the Eagles in their four losses. If they want to contend for a playoff spot, the mental errors must go.
UP – The atmosphere at Wembley Stadium was great. The NFL and the teams put on a good show. And London was a brilliant host. Cheers.
