The Eagles lost right tackle Lane Johnson in the first half when he injured his knee. Then left tackle Jason Peters, who already is playing with a torn bicep and a quad injury, left the game in the first quarter with a possible head injury and missed the rest of the first half, but returned in the second half. At one point, Isaac Seumalo moved from left guard to right tackle and Halapoulivaati Vaitai replaced Peters at left tackle. Despite the injuries, the Eagles scored twice in the second quarter.