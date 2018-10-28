LONDON — The Eagles won their first regular-season game in London, 24-18 over the Jaguars.
Here are five quick takes from Paul Domowitch:
Rookie tight end Dallas Goedert had another solid game, both as a blocker and a receiver. He caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz at the end of the first half to give the Eagles momentum and a 10-6 halftime lead. He also had a nice block on a 14-yard run by wide receiver Nelson Agholor on the Eagles' first scoring drive.
Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz isn't a big fan of blitzing. Going into Sunday's game, the Eagles had blitzed on less than 17 percent of pass plays this season. They blitzed just five times in 88 pass plays in the previous two games. But with a banged up secondary that forced him to play Dexter McDougle and Rasul Douglas much of the game, he had no choice.
Josh Adams had his best game as a pro Sunday. The rookie had just 11 carries in the Eagles' first seven games. But he got opportunities against the Jags and made the most of them. He picked up an important first down on a third-and-three on the Eagles' first scoring drive, then had a 21-yard run on a second-and-six play in the third quarter on another Eagles scoring drive.
The Eagles lost right tackle Lane Johnson in the first half when he injured his knee. Then left tackle Jason Peters, who already is playing with a torn bicep and a quad injury, left the game in the first quarter with a possible head injury and missed the rest of the first half, but returned in the second half. At one point, Isaac Seumalo moved from left guard to right tackle and Halapoulivaati Vaitai replaced Peters at left tackle. Despite the injuries, the Eagles scored twice in the second quarter.
Carson Wentz had two first-half turnovers, losing his fifth fumble of the game on the Eagles' first possession and throwing an end-zone interception on their second possession. But he battled back, throwing three touchdown passes in the win.