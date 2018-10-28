"When I came back in this situation, Nelson [Agholor] has done an incredible job playing inside," Matthews said. "He's one of the best in the league at what he does. Alshon [Jeffery] on the outside, backside X, I've always admired his game. So as the Z receiver, you're going to have to take it deep sometimes. But I've always been like, 'This is what I do.' I played Z when I was at [Vanderbilt]. I can go deep. I can run with the best of them."