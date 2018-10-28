Although it was considered a home game for the Jaguars, who play at Wembley Stadium every season, the Eagles fans at least sounded like the majority. The official attendance was 85,870, which is a record for an NFL game in London. It might not have been a coincidence that it was the Eagles' first regular-season game here. Cheers reverberated throughout the England national soccer team's stadium when the Eagles took the field. Boos rained down when the Jaguars took the field. And the E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles! chants made it sound like the game was being played on Pattison Ave.