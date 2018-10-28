LONDON – It's going to be a joyous – and relieved – flight back to Philadelphia on Sunday night, because the Eagles will clear customs and return to the United States with a 4-4 record after a 24-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The Eagles overcame early turnovers, finished drives in the end zone, and preserved a fourth-quarter lead to escape with the victory.
They lost right tackle Lane Johnson to a knee injury and cornerback Jalen Mills to an ankle injury, but it was nonetheless a needed win for a team that faced entering their bye week with a losing record. It will be a happy two weeks in Philadelphia before they host the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 11.
Carson Wentz went 21 of 30 for 286 yards, three touchdowns, one interception and one fumble. Josh Adams led all rushers with 61 yards. Jordan Matthews was the leading receiver with 94 yards. The Eagles converted 7-of-12 third downs. The defense came through with a much-needed turnover in the second quarter to help turn the game.
Although it was considered a home game for the Jaguars, who play at Wembley Stadium every season, the Eagles fans at least sounded like the majority. The official attendance was 85,870, which is a record for an NFL game in London. It might not have been a coincidence that it was the Eagles' first regular-season game here. Cheers reverberated throughout the England national soccer team's stadium when the Eagles took the field. Boos rained down when the Jaguars took the field. And the E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles! chants made it sound like the game was being played on Pattison Ave.
Early in the game, there was little to cheer about for the Eagles. Carson Wentz turned the ball over in Jaguars territory on the Eagles' first two drives, thwarting potential scoring opportunities. On the opening drive, Wentz fumbled while Marcel Dareus sacked him on a first down from the Jaguars' 37-yard line. It was Wentz's seventh fumble and fifth lost fumble in five games this season, continuing an alarming trend.
After the Eagles defense held the Jaguars to a 51-yard field goal, Wentz brought the offense to the Jaguars' 23-yard line. Once again, there was a first-down turnover. This time, Wentz forced a pass to Joshua Perkins in the back of the end zone, but there were more black jerseys around him – including cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who charged over for the interception.
The offense continued moving the ball, but the end zone continued to elude it. After the defense stopped Jacksonville, Wentz marched the Eagles to the Jaguars' 6-yard line. That's where the drive stalled, which is a big reason why the Eagles entered Sunday averaging only 22 points per game. A second-down sack made it third-and-long, and an incompletion meant the Eagles settled for a 31-yard field goal by Jake Elliott.
The Eagles defense, which had been stout throughout the first half, forced Jacksonville to a third-and-21 from the Jaguars' 46-yard line. In those third-and-long situations, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has his secondary form a picket fence at the stick. They're willing to sacrifice yards, but the goal is to prevent the first down. The Jaguars threw a short screen pass that T.J. Yeldon took for 15 yards. Although it wasn't a first down, it put Jacksonville in position for a long field goal. Josh Lambo nailed a 57-yard kick to take a 6-3 lead.
Then came the play that started to tilt the game into the Eagles' favor. Avonte Maddox, who didn't play safety until Week 4, forced a fumble while the Jaguars drove into Eagles territory. Maddox timed his hit on Keelan Cole, jarring the ball loose after Cole made the catch. Malcolm Jenkins scooped up the fumble and returned it to Jacksonville's 44-yard line in the waning minutes of the first half. Schwartz called for more turnovers this week, noting that's one key way the Eagles defense can help the offense. They proved it on Maddox's play.
Wentz didn't spoil the opportunity. He scrambled for a 13-yard gain on third-and-11 to extend the drive, and then he found Dallas Goedert across the field for a 32-yard touchdown. Goedert broke a tackle to reach the end zone, and the Eagles took a 10-6 lead into halftime.
They never relinquished the lead. The defense forced the Jaguars to punt to begin the second half, and the offense answered with an impressive nine-play, 95-yard drive. Adams, the rookie running back, took on a larger role on the drive, including a 21-yard rush. The Eagles twice converted on third down. And then when they reached the 36-yard line, Doug Pederson dialed up a well-designed screen pass to Wendell Smallwood. Smallwood had space to maneuver and blocking in front of him to reach the end zone for a 17-6 lead.
An 11-point lead against Jacksonville should be enough, but the Eagles showed last week how vulnerable a lead could be. Jacksonville answered with a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. They scored when the defense pinned them back to a third-and-7, but Blake Bortles fired a touchdown pass to Dede Westbrook in the back of the end zone. Westbrook beat Malcolm Jenkins and Bortles, who was benched during last week's game and scrutinized throughout the week, placed the pass in a perfect spot. The Jaguars missed the two-point conversion, so the Eagles had a 17-12 lead.
That lead was cut to 17-15 with a Jags field goal early in the fourth quarter, and the offense needed to respond. They did with a quick-strike attack to build a two-score lead. Wentz hit Jordan Matthews on a 36-yard gain and Adams rushed for 17 yards to help the Eagles get the ball into the red zone. The Wentz-Zach Ertz connection handled the rest for a five-yard touchdown to make it 24-15.
Another Jacksonville field goal cut it to a one-score game, and the Eagles almost choked it away when the referees signaled for a fumble on an Adams rush on the first offensive play. The call was overturned after review, and though the offense needed to punt, they at least didn't give the Jags good field position. Jacksonville converted a fourth-and-1 but they couldn't convert a fourth-and-2, and the Eagles regain possession at the Jags' 48-yard line.
The Eagles were able to run out the clock, and there were cheers at Wembley Stadium as the clock expired. The Eagles were the road team across the Atlantic Ocean, but there will be many happy flights back to Philadelphia this week.