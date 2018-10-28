Carson Wentz, Doug Pederson and the rest of the Eagles were joined at Wembley Stadium by more than 85,000 people — and by the sound and look of it, it might have been mostly Birds fans.
Sunday's 24-18 Eagles win over the Jaguars set a new attendance record for NFL games in London. The event also gave Philly fans a chance to hop across the pond and take over a new city with chants of E-A-G-L-E-S.
What did it look like? Let's take a spin through the weekend.
God save the Queen? Elizabeth has nothing on the Eagles. Take a look at what was cruising the historic London streets this weekend.
Jay Ajayi was born in London, so it was particularly tough for him to have to miss this game — his torn ACL will keep him out for the rest of the season.
But the Eagles running back was able to celebrate in his own way, hobbling around on crutches through the Museum of London, where an exhibit about him was unveiled.
"I have always loved museums so it's amazing to be featured in one myself. It is really cool. It's a huge honor to be here," he told the Evening Standard. "It is part of me doing something with my life and creating a name for myself and my family and my legacy on a global stage. To have an exhibition in a museum — it is unique, a special moment."
But Ajayi isn't the Eagles' only British connection. It's well documented that Princess Diana had a soft spot for the green and silver.
Why did Princess Di sport an Eagles jacket? My colleague Tommy Rowan got to the bottom of this story, and it has to do with Pa.'s own Grace Kelly.
Besides Princess Diana, the most famous British export might be the Beatles.
Leave it to Eagles fans to put their own spin on a classic visit to Abbey Road.
It's not just Abbey Road — these fans gathered at the London Eye, pints in hand, to represent the Eagles.
Truly, the Eagles were everywhere in London.
It's no small feat to keep game-day operations the same when you're heading overseas. To get a sense of the planning, just take a look at the Eagles' breakfast menu:
What, no bangers and mash? The Eagles tried the classic British dish on Friday, according to my colleague Zach Berman.
Berman has all the details on how the staff kept things as consistent as possible while trying to ensure they could clear customs. What does planning a game abroad require? The first advance trip was made in March, and the first shipment of equipment left Philadelphia in August and arrived in London via cargo ship. All the details, from the clothing to the mustard, were made to match so the Eagles might have felt like they were in South Philly.
Speaking of South Philly …
Leave it to Eagles fans to fly all the way to London and end up at a bar called Passyunk Ave.
My colleague Patricia Madej told the story of Jersey native JP Teti and his Philly-style London bar in this roundup earlier this week. The aptly named pub sells cheesesteaks, hoagies and fries and ended up being the hottest spot in town, with a line stretching down the block and two-hour waits to get in.
Can you blame them? Philly locals can only go so long without a hoagie.
For the most part, it seems like Eagles fans were pretty tame. Good job, folks! Those Jaguars players, on the other hand, got into a spot of trouble early Saturday morning.
Four players were detained, according to the Associated Press, after they tried to leave a burlesque club without paying their tab.
The European twist on this news event is delightful.
The team said they dealt with the matter internally.
Sunday's game was a special one for many reasons, including what the Eagles sported on the field.
Speaking of choice of outfit: Did this guy really wear a Cowboys jersey to an Eagles game?
A follower asked him about "the green lot" he saw in Trafalgar Square Saturday night with "their own painted bus."
He described the Eagles as a "weird fan base but they travel well!" Well said.
Understandably, Carson Wentz, Zach Ertz and the Eagles were jazzed up following the win.
Understandably so. Pederson refused to say the season was on the line with Sunday's game, but it sure felt that way. And evidence shows the team felt as if they finally got over a hump.
Before Ronald Darby joined his teammates to celebrate in the locker room, he went to exchange jerseys with the Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey, corner to corner. But a little wardrobe malfunction got caught on camera.
The secret behind the Eagles' success on Sunday? We have one theory …
At any rate, it appears Wentz took some style tips from Prince Harry and the Brits for his postgame press conference. Don't judge us if we liked the green suit better.
And the true joy for all Eagles fans: