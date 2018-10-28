First Quarter
6:50 J: Josh Lambo 50 FG. (3-0) (9-play, 39-yard drive)
(The Eagles turned the ball over on their first two offensive possessions)
Second Quarter
7:43: E: Jake Elliott 31 FG (3-3) (Eagles had a 13-play, 64-yard drive)
2:43: J: Lambo 57 FG (8-play, 36 yard drive)
0:29 E: Dallas Godedert 32 pass from Carson Wentz (Elliott kick) (10-6 Eagles) TD was set up by Malcolm Jenkins fumble recovery on the Jacksonville 44.
HALFTIME STATS
Passing: E: Wentz: 11-18, 155 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT 84.3 passer rating; J: Bortles: 6-7, 60 yards 0 TD, 0 INT, 102.4 passer rating
Rushing: E: Wentz 2-22, Adams 4-17; J: Bortles 5-25
Receiving: E: Agholor 2-49, Ertz 3-21, Goedert 1-32; J: Yeldon 2-18; Cole 2-18.
Third Quarter
Game information
Referee: John Hussey. He was the referee for the Eagles' season-opening win over the Falcons. This is his 17th year as an official and his fifth as a lead referee. The Eagles are 3-0 in games where he has led the officiating crew; the Jaguars are 2-2.
