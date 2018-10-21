Get live updates and analysis as the Eagles host the Carolina Panthers from our reporters and columnists in the press box at Lincoln Financial Field, and share your thoughts on the action in our live chat with Marc Narducci.
Here are some things to know about the game as it gets underway:
TV/online streaming: Fox and NFL Network (Kenny Albert, Charles Davis and Pam Oliver), FoxSportsGo.com (free with a cable subscription)
Radio: 94WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)
Spanish radio: La Mega 105.7 FM (Rickie Ricardo, Gus Salazar).
Line: Eagles -4.5 (as of Friday afternoon)
Over-under: 44.5 (as of Friday afternoon)
Referee: Clete Blakeman. This is his ninth season as a lead referee, and his 11th overall as an official. The Eagles are 9-1 in games that Blakeman has overseen. His most recent Eagles game was last year's 33-10 win over the 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. The Panthers are 5-4 in games he has overseen.
