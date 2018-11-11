The Eagles will take on the Dallas Cowboys tonight at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday Night Football in an NFC East match-up that could decide the fate of Jason Garrett.
Garrett, the Cowboys head coach since 2010, is on the hot seat after his team lost at home last week against the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told the NFL Network he "does not anticipate any coaching changes," though he said the same thing eight years ago when he fired Wade Phillips back in 2010 (and Garrett took over).
ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio speculates that if the Eagles (who are currently favored by a touchdown) blow out the Cowboys tonight, it could me an end to Garrett's hand-clapping tenure as head coach. Here's what Florio wrote:
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that it's his understanding that Garrett is safe through the rest of the season. But Rapoport also noted that if Garrett does end up being fired, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones has an affinity for current Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley.
Here's everything you need to know to watch today's game:
When: Sunday, Nov. 11
Where: Lincoln Financial Field
Time: 8:20 p.m. kickoff
TV: NBC (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya)
Radio: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)
Spanish radio: La Mega, 105.7 FM (Rickie Ricardo, Gus Salazar)
Streaming: NBC Sports app (requires cable authentication), FuboTV, NFL GamePass, YouTube (all require a subscription)
Mobile: NFL Mobile app and Yahoo Sports app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)
Referee: John Parry
• Tonight's match-up between the Eagles and the Cowboys is the 10th consecutive season they've faced each other on Sunday Night Football – the longest streak for any matchup on the broadcast prime time package in NFL history (including ABC's Monday Night Football from 1970-2005).
• This is the 12th time the Eagles have played the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football since it moved to NBC back in 2006, tying for the most-played matchup in the show's 12-year history (the Cowboys have also played the Giants 12 times).
• At the midway point of the NFL season, Sunday Night Football's ratings are up 8 percent compared to last year, according to NBC. Sunday Night Football is averaging 19.7 million viewers each week, and is on pace for it's most-watched season since 2015.
As with every game, staff writers Zach Berman, Jeff McLane, Les Bowen, and Paul Domowitch will be covering all the action live on Twitter. Our Eagles live blog, moderated by Jonathan Tannenwald, will launch around 8 p.m. Notes and observations about the game will be at philly.com/eagles and in our Early Birds newsletter.
Eagles Pregame Live, hosted by Michael Barkann and featuring Seth Joyner, Ray Didinger and Barrett Brooks, will air live from Xfinity Live on NBC Sports Philadelphia at 6:30 p.m. Ed Rendell, the former Pennsylvania governor and Daily News columnist, will join the crew back in the studio for Eagles Postgame Live following the game. End Game, hosted by Marc Farzetta, will wrap up the day.
As far as local network pre-game shows go, FOX 29 will air Fox 29 Gameday Live at 10 a.m. (featuring Bill Anderson, Gary Cobb, Kristen Rodgers, and Howard Eskin) and CBS3 will air CBS3 Sunday Kickoff at 11:30 a.m. (featuring Don Bell, Lesley Van Arsdall and Pat Gallen). NBC10 will air Eagles Gameday Kickoff at 9:30 a.m. (hosted by Danny Pommells), Eagles GamePlan at 10 a.m. (featuring John Clark, Ike Reese, and Mike Quick) and NBC10 News: Sunday Night Special at 6 p.m. (featuring John Clark).
With the Eagles playing on Sunday night, NFL fans in Philadelphia will have the opportunity to watch three games on local television.
At 1 p.m., fans will have their choice between the New England Patriots taking on the Tennessee Titans on CBS (Ian Eagles and Dan Fouts calling the game) or an NFC matchup between the Washington Redskins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on FOX (featuring Thom Brennaman and Chris Spielman).
At 4:25 p.m., fans in Philadelphia can watch the Seattle Seahawks take on the high-flying Los Angeles Rams on CBS, called by the network's top broadcast crew – Jim Nantz and Tony Romo.
• Golden Tate will make his highly-anticipated Eagles debut tonight. Zach Berman writes that Tate's role might expand beyond what the Eagles initially expected.
• The Eagles will be without cornerbacks Jalen Mills and Sidney Jones tonight. Les Bowen explores who's going to cover Cowboys slot receiver Cole Beasley.
• Darren Sproles injured his hamstring — again. Jeff McLane writes that the injury raises more questions about Eagles' new medical staff.
• The Eagles will get their first chance to see Amari Cooper in a Cowboys jersey. Ed Barkowitz looks back at what Cooper did against the Eagles while with the Oakland Raiders last Christmas night at Lincoln Financial Field.
• The Cowboys have six takeaways off fumbles this season, and Carson Wentz has fumbled in every game this season. Not a great mix, writes Zach Berman.
