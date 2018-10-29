For our region, this weekend was one of mourning as communities gathered to honor the victims of yet another mass shooting, this time targeting the Jewish community of Pittsburgh in a place of worship. My colleague Chris Palmer reports that the Squirrel Hill neighborhood where the shooting took place is grappling with Saturday's shooting as the city welcomes visiting mourners compelled to show their support. It will be a tough morning for many; be kind to each other today.

A day after the Pittsburgh shootings, ‘a cloud of sadness’ and notes of love

A couple kneels before a memorial at Murray and Wilkins Ave. on Oct. 28, 2018. The memorial was for the 11 people that were killed at the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue.
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
A couple kneels before a memorial at Murray and Wilkins Ave. on Oct. 28, 2018. The memorial was for the 11 people that were killed at the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

The Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh is still reeling from the massacre that took 11 lives at the Tree of Life synagogue on Saturday.

Pennsylvanians from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia spent Sunday at vigils and memorial services for the victims, including a packed interfaith service at Temple Rodeph Shalom on North Broad Street, where politicians and community leaders called for mourners to take action.

Authorities have since named the 11 people killed in the shooting, who range in age from 54 to 97 and included a married couple and two brothers. The accused killer, a 46-year-old Pittsburgh resident, faces assault, homicide and hate crime charges.

Eagles keep calm and carry home a win from London

Well, it looks like those fans that traveled all the way across the Atlantic to see the Eagles play at London's Wembley Stadium didn't do it for nothing. The Birds are coming home with a W after yesterday's early morning match up where they beat the Jaguars 24-18.

The timing couldn't be better. Now the Eagles head into a bye week with a 4-4 record.

Coach Doug Pederson says it was "great" to win, as "Things really have not gone our way." But it wasn't all good news from abroad  right tackle Lane Johnson left with a knee injury.

Philly wants to teach retiring business owners how to sell — to their workers

A "silver tsunami" is coming, according to experts. Many baby boomer business owners are approaching retirement and communities face potentially losing their legacy businesses.

But rather than close up shop, Philly is trying to teach businesses to transform into worker coops. It keeps the doors open and could keep jobs and wealth in communities of color.

For some businesses, it's already working. Hivemind Philly is converting their construction company into a worker coop. 

What you need to know today

That’s Interesting

Opinions

October 28, 2018
Signe Wilkinson
October 28, 2018
"During the five months it took for the commission to rule that Pelham's demand of Harrison was illegal, the elevator in Harrison's wing was out of order for 65 days. Read that number again, and imagine being unable to leave your home for nine weeks and two days." — Columnist Ronnie Polaneczky on a Mt. Airy resident suing her landlord.

Chef Zing Thluai works in the South Philly East (SoPhiE) food truck at Novick Farm October 10, 2018. The nonprofit SEAMAAC is helping immigrants and refugees. They bought a food truck so immigrants who hope to open their own food business can try it out at the food truck first.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
Chef Zing Thluai works in the South Philly East (SoPhiE) food truck at Novick Farm October 10, 2018. The nonprofit SEAMAAC is helping immigrants and refugees. They bought a food truck so immigrants who hope to open their own food business can try it out at the food truck first.

Your Daily Dose of | SoPhiE

The South Philadelphia East (or SoPhiE) food truck you may have seen around town is no ordinary vendor. It was started by entrepreneurs to rescue a South Philly park.