For our region, this weekend was one of mourning as communities gathered to honor the victims of yet another mass shooting, this time targeting the Jewish community of Pittsburgh in a place of worship. My colleague Chris Palmer reports that the Squirrel Hill neighborhood where the shooting took place is grappling with Saturday's shooting as the city welcomes visiting mourners compelled to show their support. It will be a tough morning for many; be kind to each other today.
The Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh is still reeling from the massacre that took 11 lives at the Tree of Life synagogue on Saturday.
Pennsylvanians from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia spent Sunday at vigils and memorial services for the victims, including a packed interfaith service at Temple Rodeph Shalom on North Broad Street, where politicians and community leaders called for mourners to take action.
Authorities have since named the 11 people killed in the shooting, who range in age from 54 to 97 and included a married couple and two brothers. The accused killer, a 46-year-old Pittsburgh resident, faces assault, homicide and hate crime charges.
Well, it looks like those fans that traveled all the way across the Atlantic to see the Eagles play at London's Wembley Stadium didn't do it for nothing. The Birds are coming home with a W after yesterday's early morning match up where they beat the Jaguars 24-18.
The timing couldn't be better. Now the Eagles head into a bye week with a 4-4 record.
Coach Doug Pederson says it was "great" to win, as "Things really have not gone our way." But it wasn't all good news from abroad — right tackle Lane Johnson left with a knee injury.
A "silver tsunami" is coming, according to experts. Many baby boomer business owners are approaching retirement and communities face potentially losing their legacy businesses.
But rather than close up shop, Philly is trying to teach businesses to transform into worker coops. It keeps the doors open and could keep jobs and wealth in communities of color.
For some businesses, it's already working. Hivemind Philly is converting their construction company into a worker coop.
- A Lion Air plane carrying 189 people crashed into the sea just minutes after taking off from Indonesia's capital on Monday. Divers are trying to locate the wreckage of the plane.
- The Boston Red Sox won their fourth World Series championship in 15 seasons last night, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5.
- Plenty of workers in our region commute over state lines for work. Depending on which state you live in and how much you make, though, you could be losing or saving money doing it.
- If Democrats gain control of the House in next month's elections, you can expect one issue will be top of mind as the party searches for a big win: infrastructure. Or, in other words, something everyone can agree on.
- When a Philadelphia woman was fatally shot by Deptford police in June during an alleged shoplifting attempt, the family turned to Stanley and Sharon King. The South Jersey civil rights lawyers are a power couple known for fighting injustice.
- With just days until Pennsylvania voters decide who will be the state's next governor, Republican candidate Scott Wagner's unconventional campaign is using President Trump's playbook.
- A Northeast Philly woman has won a $500,000 judgment after the Philadelphia School District was found liable for the bullying she encountered in school. The decision could have broad implications for other bullied children.
- The Sixers snapped their losing streak over the weekend with a win over the Hornets, thanks to a dominant game from Joel Embiid. His hot start to the season has been nothing short of spectacular.
- A cancer diagnosis can take a serious toll on a family, making everyday tasks more challenging to take on. That's why a Fishtown cleaning service is donating its time to women with cancer.
- Philadelphia hosted its first autonomous sensory meridian response festival over the weekend where vloggers smashed their faces into baked goods and played with slime. Yes, really.
- If you weren't the biggest fan of new Phillies manager Gabe Kapler this season, you certainly weren't alone — and he knows it. Now he's determined to win the fan base over.
- Shops like Sweetgreen and Bluestone Lane have banned cash to keep lines moving, but City Council introduced a bill last week that could ban cashless stores in Philly.
- Speaking of bans, a Main Line town just became Pennsylvania's first to ban single-use plastic straws thanks, in part, to a group of Girl Scouts.
- A week ahead of the midterms, the Inquirer Editorial Board has released its full endorsement guide for both Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Their latest: Tom Wolf for governor of Pennsylvania.
- A state preemption law, like the one the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is considering to strip local protections for city workers, will hold back our entire state, write Philadelphia City Council member Helen Gym and Pittsburgh City Council member Corey O'Connor.
- TIME just released an all-too-timely project about guns in America. It features the voices (their real voices, via sound clips) of people from around the country with different perspectives on guns. It's worth your time today.
- This weekend marked the 50th anniversary of North Philly's Sullivan Progress Plaza, the nation's first shopping center built, owned, and managed by African Americans. PlanPhilly has a nice look at the history-making celebration.
- Billy Penn took a page out of The Atlantic's book and compiled a series of Google Earth shots of Philly neighborhoods from above just for fun. The results are strangely mesmerizing.
- Philadelphia Magazine got Philadelphians like Stephen Starr, Ryan Howard, and the hilarious Quinta Brunson to share why they love their jobs. Let it serve as some career inspiration today.
- You can finally understand your millennial family members, coworkers, or self, thanks to Rolling Stone's list of 100 cultural touchstones that shaped the generation. It starts with MTV's Total Request Live, so you know it's accurate.
The South Philadelphia East (or SoPhiE) food truck you may have seen around town is no ordinary vendor. It was started by entrepreneurs to rescue a South Philly park.