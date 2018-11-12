Referee: John Parry. This is his 12th year as a lead referee, and his 19th overall as a NFL official. The Eagles are 4-6 in games he has been in charge of, and have lost the last three of those: last year's regular season finale at home vs. Dallas, at Washington in 2016, and at Detroit in 2015 on Thanksgiving. The Birds' last win with Parry in charge was at Houston in 2014. Dallas is 8-6 in games Parry has overseen, including this year's Week 2 Sunday night home win over the Giants.