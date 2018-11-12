Get live updates and analysis as the Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys in prime time from our reporters and columnists in the press box at Lincoln Financial Field, and share your thoughts on the action in our live chat with Jonathan Tannenwald.
Here are some things to know about the game as it gets underway:
TV/online streaming: NBC (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya), NBCSports.com
Radio: 94WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)
Spanish radio: La Mega 105.7 FM (Rickie Ricardo, Gus Salazar)
Line: Eagles -7.5
Over-under: 45.5
Referee: John Parry. This is his 12th year as a lead referee, and his 19th overall as a NFL official. The Eagles are 4-6 in games he has been in charge of, and have lost the last three of those: last year's regular season finale at home vs. Dallas, at Washington in 2016, and at Detroit in 2015 on Thanksgiving. The Birds' last win with Parry in charge was at Houston in 2014. Dallas is 8-6 in games Parry has overseen, including this year's Week 2 Sunday night home win over the Giants.
7:02 1st: Brett Maher kicked a 25-yard field goal to put Dallas on the board first.
10:58 1st: The Eagles' offense stumbled out of the gate again, punctuated by Carson Wentz throwing an interception that Dallas' Leighton Vander Esch easily picked off.
