Polls are open in Pennsylvania and New Jersey for a nationwide midterm election that will determine the makeup of the entire House of Representatives and control of the U.S. Senate during the last two years of President Trump's current term of office.
Lines formed at polling places in Philadelphia and its suburbs even before they opened at 7 a.m.
Polls close at 8 p.m. in both states.
Depending on when you plan to vote, keep an umbrella handy.
While it looks like rain will hold off in the early hours of voting and will end before the final hours, the forecast is calling for precipitation from late morning until late afternoon.
Also in the afternoon, a line of thunderstorm packing high winds could move through the area.
It will be warmer than usual for this time of year with a high of about 68 this afternoon and going down to about 60 when the polls close at 8 p.m.
The National Weather Service forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high around 61 on Wednesday.
In Pennsylvania, statewide balloting will be underway for governor and one U.S. Senate seat. Also, all 203 seats in the state House of Representatives and 25 of the 50 seats in the state Senate are up for election.
The only statewide race in New Jersey is for one U.S. Senate seat. Garden State voters also are being asked to approve a $500 million bond issue for education.
Every U.S. House seat is up for election and in Pennsylvania there are special elections to fill the remaining terms of two House seats, including the old Seventh District covering parts of Delaware, Chester, Montgomery, Berks and Lancaster Counties.
You can use our voters guide to see who is running for state or federal office based on your address or to see the overview of candidates in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. We also answer frequently asked questions.
