Photographing food is just one part of our job at the Inquirer and Daily News, so I can't claim to be an expert food photographer. While photographing the dining guide, I spent a lot of time looking at other food photographers' work to see how they approached different photographs. Because I'm photographing dishes at the restaurant, I usually have time and space constraints. Plus, the food has to look close to how it is usually presented to customers. If I were photographing recipes for a cookbook or something like that, I would have the leeway to choose the surfaces, textures, colors, etc., to go along with the food. At most restaurants, the food is already presented in an aesthetically pleasing way. For certain dishes, I'll photograph it as it's presented and then photograph it sliced or cut open or something, so we have multiple options. Sometimes you want to get a really tight detail shot showing off a texture or ingredient. I usually let the geometry of the food guide how I compose the photo.