After the meetings, the Board deliberates. Based on our research, our discussions with candidates, and positions we've taken on issues in previous editorials, the Board makes a decision about which candidate to endorse. Sometimes, it's an easy choice and sometimes there's a lot of debate amongst our Board members. Sometimes, too, the choice is hard; when we prefer "none of the above." But we believe any choice is better than sitting out an election. We know you may not always agree with our views, but our ultimate goal is to help you understand the positions of candidates so you can make the most informed decision on Election Day.