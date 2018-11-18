Yes, there have been a lot of changes, both for the Cadets and the activity as a whole. The Cadets' board of directors resigned, and a new one was named, along with a new executive director. Nationally, the activity's sanctioning body, Drum Corps International, passed a new code of conduct and ethics that for the first time requires corps to have policies addressing matters of sexual harassment and misconduct in order to compete. Much to my surprise, the Hopkins story became a watershed moment for drum corps, inspiring many women and men to speak out about their own experiences.