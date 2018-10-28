Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid, significantly stronger than heroin, that has legitimate use as a drug to treat intense pain — like that in cancer patients. But the fentanyl that's made its way into most of Philly's heroin is a powder largely illicitly produced in China and trafficked into the region from Mexico. At first, it was usually added to low-quality heroin to boost its potency; now, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), it's largely replaced the city's heroin supply. Fentanyl is a particular problem on the East Coast, where the heroin tends to be of the powder variety and is easily combined with fentanyl. The West Coast hasn't really seen the kind of fentanyl explosion we have because the heroin out there is largely black tar, which has a sticky consistency and isn't easily combined with fentanyl.