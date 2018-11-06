It's finally here. It's Election Day, and today Americans will decide the makeup of the House of Representatives and who controls the U.S. Senate during the last two years of President Trump's current term of office. No pressure.
If you are voting today, we have everything you need before you get to the polls. Plus, our reporters will be your eyes and ears across the region as the election plays out. Of course, tomorrow's newsletter will be filled with results, but Philly.com will be updating all night.
We value the role our journalism plays at times like this. We're keeping all of our coverage of the midterm elections unrestricted and available to everyone Tuesday and Wednesday. But public service journalism like this requires a lot of time, effort and money. We appreciate your support of our work.
Whether you're trying to get to the polls, need information on local candidates, or plan to spend the night watching results roll in, we've got you covered at Philly.com/Elections.
Find out what races will be on your ballot — all you need is your address. Or check out every federal and statewide race in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.
Or find your polling place. Polls are already open in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware and remain open until 8 p.m.
Understand how the issues impact key races, from health care and Donald Trump to gun control and immigration.
Tracking the results
Follow along with live blogs from our reporters. They'll be reporting from around the region all day and night. Keep an eye on Philly.com after the polls close for local and national results.
What to watch for
- Having problems voting? Long lines, broken machines, voter intimidation, registration problems — we want you to text us your news tips.
- Reporter Jonathan Tamari says there are trends in Pennsylvania and New Jersey's races that might tell us about the national picture in the House and the Senate.
- If just one in four young people cast ballots today, they'll be making history. But it's a big "if."
- On a lighter note: Philly has more than 800 polling places, and some of them are just plain strange.
Philadelphia lawyer A. Charles Peruto Jr. has filed a lawsuit against Jay-Z's Roc Nation and Amazon.
The dispute is over Peruto's participation in a documentary series about Philly rapper Meek Mill being produced by the two companies. He claims he inadvertently spoke into a live microphone in an off-the-record segment where he said he felt he was on the wrong side of justice in representing Common Pleas Court Judge Genece Brinkley, who had sentenced Mill to prison.
Then audio of the interview leaked. Now attorneys for Roc Nation and Amazon want the case moved to federal court.
- Though they say it was an isolated incident and stress residents shouldn't fear for their safety, authorities are still not exactly sure what caused the gas explosion which leveled a Gladwyne home Sunday.
- The city's zoning board may have approved the controversial project, but on Monday Camden Mayor Frank Moran vetoed a permit that would allow a South Jersey company to build a large digital billboard on the city's waterfront.
- After last month's mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, many Jews responded with prayer and protest. Others have purchased guns for protection.
- Amazon's HQ2 complex could now be split up among two different cities, according to reports. Dallas, New York, and Northern Virginia are reportedly in the running, though Amazon has yet to comment other than to say they'll pick a location by year's end.
- The Barrymore Awards for Excellence in Theatre (Philly's version of the Tonys) were held last night at the Bok. Television star Dulé Hill (The West Wing, Psych) was the biggest name among the winners of the night's new gender-inclusive awards.
- Today's the first day of college basketball season. Villanova isn't expected to repeat (you can't win 'em all), but there's still plenty of excitement expected from Philly's six teams.
- Ahead of today's elections, the women of Philly's street art scene have been particularly active — and they're hoping their artwork will inspire people to vote.
- Zahav, Dizengoff and Federal Donuts fans, listen up: restaurateurs Michael Solomonov and Steven Cook have yet another restaurant headed this way, and it's slated for a spring opening.
- There is sad news for South Street this morning as Jon's Bar & Grille (you know, the restaurant with the mural of Larry Fine of the Three Stooges) has officially closed after 37 years.
- Bad news for Sixers fans who believe in the Kardashian curse: it looks like Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner were seen canoodling in Philly.
- Cold brew drinkers have long suggested their favorite drink was healthier than hot coffee, but new research out of Jefferson University disagrees.
- Looks like Aaron Nola was one of the top three pitchers in the National League this season. On Monday the Phillies ace was named a finalist for the NL Cy Young award. Speaking of awards, former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel is under consideration for the Hall of Fame.
- In the wake of the opioid crisis, Philadelphia City Council should support proposed common-sense limits on Big Pharma, writes David T. O'Gurek, a family physician and assistant professor at Temple University.
- Democrats Rep. Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania and Rep. Marc Veasey of Texas write that the Blue Collar Caucus they co-chair is actually working for blue-collar Americans.
Ahead of tomorrow's election results, some apolitical palate cleansers:
- Just sit back and enjoy the collection of Philly fall foliage photos Philadelphia Magazine put together. It's soothing and pretty.
- The way the University of Pennsylvania's men's basketball team celebrates how hard their players work in practice — with an old school lunch pail — may be the quirkiest sports tradition. The Daily Pennsylvanian has the full story.
- The next tech trend that's about to annoy the heck out of you? The Ringer says it's people using short voice messages to replace texts. Yikes.
- If you think today's Hollywood PR machine is intense, you should read Vulture's list of the craziest Old-Hollywood publicity stunts. At least one involves a lion cub.
- Entrepreneur Turner Sparks's journey from Suzhou, China, where he was a minor celebrity thanks to his Mister Softee mini-empire, to New York City, where he's now a stand-up comic is one weird ride, via New York Magazine.
Show your "I Voted" sticker around Philly today and you could get a mini salted caramel budino dessert, French fries, coffee, and more.