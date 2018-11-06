It's finally here. It's Election Day, and today Americans will decide the makeup of the House of Representatives and who controls the U.S. Senate during the last two years of President Trump's current term of office. No pressure.

If you are voting today, we have everything you need before you get to the polls. Plus, our reporters will be your eyes and ears across the region as the election plays out. Of course, tomorrow's newsletter will be filled with results, but Philly.com will be updating all night.

We value the role our journalism plays at times like this. We're keeping all of our coverage of the midterm elections unrestricted and available to everyone Tuesday and Wednesday. But public service journalism like this requires a lot of time, effort and money. We appreciate your support of our work.

Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)

Your guide to the midterm election

Whether you're trying to get to the polls, need information on local candidates, or plan to spend the night watching results roll in, we've got you covered at Philly.com/Elections.

Voters Guide

Find out what races will be on your ballot — all you need is your address. Or check out every federal and statewide race in PennsylvaniaNew Jersey, and Delaware.

Or find your polling place. Polls are already open in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware and remain open until 8 p.m.

Understand how the issues impact key races, from health care and Donald Trump to gun control and immigration.

Tracking the results

Follow along with live blogs from our reporters. They'll be reporting from around the region all day and night. Keep an eye on Philly.com after the polls close for local and national results.

What to watch for

Philly lawyer files lawsuit against Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, Amazon over leaked Meek Mill recording

Philadelphia lawyer A. Charles Peruto Jr. has filed a lawsuit against Jay-Z's Roc Nation and Amazon.

The dispute is over Peruto's participation in a documentary series about Philly rapper Meek Mill being produced by the two companies. He claims he inadvertently spoke into a live microphone in an off-the-record segment where he said he felt he was on the wrong side of justice in representing Common Pleas Court Judge Genece Brinkley, who had sentenced Mill to prison.

Then audio of the interview leaked. Now attorneys for Roc Nation and Amazon want the case moved to federal court.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

No, really, please keep sending us your foliage photos. Thanks for this one, @filladelphie!

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we'll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

Gritty Votes
Signe Wilkinson
Gritty Votes
"At such terrible times, it is hard to find the good but it is also difficult to miss it when it happens. The actions in Pittsburgh by the Muslim community highlights the good that came amidst a tragic event."
— Jerry Sorkin, the founder and president of Iconic Journeys Worldwide, on how Muslim support of Jews in Pittsburgh has debunked stereotypes and paved the way for peace.

What we’re reading

Ahead of tomorrow's election results, some apolitical palate cleansers:

The budino at Barbuzzo in Philadelphia. (Tim Tai / Staff Photographer)
The budino at Barbuzzo in Philadelphia. (Tim Tai / Staff Photographer)

Your Daily Dose of | Motivation

Show your "I Voted" sticker around Philly today and you could get a mini salted caramel budino dessert, French fries, coffee, and more.